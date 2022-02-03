The club are all set to offer regular, coached ‘Kickstarters’ football sessions, focussing on complete beginners, as well as being open to those don’t have a team to play in.

Coach Ellie Ramsauer said: "I want all women, of all abilities, to enjoy football. I’ve been playing since I was 6, and there’s no joy quite like scoring a goal for your team, making a great tackle or a good save. I want others to feel that joy too."

The sessions cost £5 and take place on the community-owned club’s all-weather pitch The Rookery, on Friday evenings between 7-8pm, with the first session on February 11.

Director Karen Dobres said: "Football is still seen by many as the preserve of men, and too many women don’t get to benefit from the physical and mental resilience the game can offer. So, having never actually played before, I’m actually signing up to Ellie’s sessions myself and will put my money where my mouth is."

Women are invited to sign up at LewesFC.com/tickets or can contact Ryan Sullivan on [email protected] for more information.

Lewes FC are the first pro or semi-pro club in the world to provide equal pay and resources to their men’s and women’s teams.