Lewes Football Club bans supporter for five games following allegations of ‘racial abuse’

The football club made the announcement on Friday, January 12, saying: “Lewes FC can confirm that we have issued a five-game ban to a supporter that was alleged to have used racial abuse during our home game vs. Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday 9 December.”

But they said: “(The supporter) admitted the language itself was of an abusive nature and in contravention of our zero-tolerance policy to this kind of behaviour. We were unable to determine with certainty whether there was a racial element to the abuse and as such, have made the decision to act accordingly. The allegations, however, were not retracted or altered during the process. We would like to remind all supporters that abuse of any kind at the Dripping Pan, will not be tolerated.”