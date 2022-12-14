A Lewes granny has written and performed a rap to raise money for a national cats charity.

Jill Clark, 74, was inspired by the likes of Eminem and Drake to record the hip-hop track in her front room as part of a fundraising campaign for Cats Protection - the National Cats Adoption Centre.

Jill sad: “I work part-time at the National Cat Adoption Centre in Chelwood Gate and they were brilliant to me during the pandemic, putting me on furlough because of my age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Recently I had a hip replacement in June and was off work for quite some time and again they were so supportive and kind. I just wanted to give them something back, but especially as we had noticed an increase in the number of cats that had been relinquished for rehoming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love creative writing and I am always making up little poems to send in cards on people’s birthdays. I’ve self-published a book of poetry on Amazon, so I just enjoy writing. So I wrote the rap and then trimmed it down to go with the beat I found.”

Jill, who goes by the name MC Crapper, worked at the cat centre for eight years and says her love of creative writing inspired her to take on this fundraising task.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mother-of-three and grandmother-of-two has also worked as a yoga teacher, mental health counsellor and receptionist. Currently, she still volunteers one-day-a-week at Cats Protection.

The Plumpton Green resident performed her first rap back in 2020, when she raised £700 for the charity to support them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Clark, 74, was inspired by the likes of Eminem and Drake to record the hip-hop track in her front room as part of a fundraising campaign for Cats Protection - the National Cats Adoption Centre.

The new track was posted on Jill’s social media, along with a link to her fundraising page, which has so far raised more than £100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill said: “I love cats and always had cats. I adopt the older cats from Cats Protection because they tend to get overlooked. I see first hand how frightened and nervous the cats are when they come in.

"But the charity just does so much work, not only in re-homing cats but in educating pet owners about the need for early neutering and microchipping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are an amazing bunch of people and I just love working with them. I started there as a volunteer initially and I just loved it so much that when a post came up on reception I applied and was lucky enough to be given it.”

In the current cost-of-living crisis, Jill has said she has noticed a decline in the number of donations her second rap has received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It can be for a variety of reasons, but it can also be for the rising costs in food and heating. That’s why I wanted to get some funds for the centre.

“I know it's a difficult time for everyone but that’s why I said even a couple of pounds will buy a new toy for the cats, but I think people feel embarrassed about donating a small amount.”

Advertisement Hide Ad