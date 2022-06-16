Lewes man says there are ‘serious delivery problems’ in Eastbourne

Stephen Wischhusen said, “I think there are serious delivery problems with Royal Mail in Eastbourne.”

He said he sent a letter from Lewes Post Office on May 5, first class and signed for, but it still shows on tracking as ‘we’ve got it’ and there’s no further delivery details.

Mr Wischhusen said, “There is no trace of it at all and it contained important legal documents, for which the proof of delivery is essential.”

Stephen Wischhusen has had problems with post getting to Eastbourne

A second letter, also first class and signed for, was posted on May 28 and although he’s found out from the recipient it has been delivered successfully, on the tracking website it still shows no delivery information and says ‘we’ve got it’.

He said, “It would have cheaper to have taken the train from Lewes and delivered the letters by hand.”

This isn’t the first time people have complained about the postal service in Eastbourne. Check out our most recent story on the issue.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said, “The vast majority of mail is delivered safely and on time. We are very sorry to hear of the problems reported to the Eastbourne Herald by Mr Wischhusen, regarding a letter that he sent to Eastbourne from Lewes.

"We are not aware of any issues affecting the delivery of mail in the local area, but if Mr Wischhusen would like to pass his contact details to us through the Eastbourne Herald, we will be pleased to discuss his complaint with him in greater detail.

"Anyone who has concerns over the delivery of their mail should contact the Royal Mail customer service team on 03457 740 740 or via the Royal Mail website www.royalmail.com.”