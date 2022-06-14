Wealden bin strikes: Agreement confirmed which sees GMB bin crews return

Wealden District Council announced this afternoon that Biffa has reached a negotiated settlement with the GMB union.

GMB confirmed today that union members had accepted an improved pay offer of up to 27 per cent from Biffa to end industrial action dispute and return to kerbside collections.

The agreement means striking staff will be retuning to work tomorrow.

Gary Palmer, GMB Regional Organiser said: “Our members have successfully earned themselves a massive pay rise, but this is simply just reward for the demanding and very important job that they do every day.

“Refuse collection is one of the most visible services that a council provides, but it’s also one of the most unappreciated until it stops.

“We would like to thank the residents of Wealden for their messages of solidarity and support throughout this lengthy dispute.

“This is a massive pay deal and it is testament to their determination and drive of the members, but this journey can be started in any workplace and by any resolute workforce, with the help of the GMB union.”

Wealden District Council said it will be working with Biffa to reinstate full collection services and recover outstanding waste as quickly as possible.

In a statement, the council thanked it’s residents for their ‘patience and understanding during this difficult time’.

On Wednesday (June 15), rubbish collection rounds in the south of the District are due to operate in – Lower Willingdon, Polegate, Part of Hailsham, Ripe, Chalvington, Laughton, Wannock, Selmeston and Golden Cross.

All scheduled rubbish collection rounds in the north of the District are also operating tomorrow.

Other services, including clinical waste and sharps box collections, bulky waste collections, bin deliveries and street litter bin and dog waste bin emptying, are operating as normal.

If your road is not emptied, the council asks for households to leave their bins in place as efforts are being made to catch up on missed rubbish collections.