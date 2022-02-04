Lewes MP Maria Caulfield's online death threat subject to police investigation

Sussex Police confirmed the MP received a threating social media post on January 25, 2022.

The police said: "Sussex Police has been made aware of a threatening social media post sent to the MP for Lewes on January 25, 2022. We are in the process of investigating this matter to establish the circumstances."

The Lewes MP said: "While I get lots of abuse online on a regular basis, a significant death threat has been identified and I am very pleased Sussex police are taking this seriously and are currently investigating.”

Ms Caulfield has been tweeting this week on the issues surrounding the online abuse woman receive online.

On January 31, she tweeted: "Can I thank @sussex_police who are currently investigating a serious threat I have received over the last few days .I get many threats but this one is being seen as more significant and the police have been extremely supportive."

On the same day, she tweeted her support to SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC and Labour MP Rosie Duffield who had also received online abuse, saying: "Me and @joannaccherry will disagree on many things but we stand United in support against intimidation and harassment of women #IStandWithRosieDuffield."

The investigation continues.