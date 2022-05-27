Joe Puxley, 20, won in theUndiscovered Photographer Of The Year at the Abbey Road Studios Music Photography Awards 2022.

The young photographer’ portrait of BRIT Award-winning artist Arlo Parks was highlighted as one of the jurors’ favourite images across all categories.

Joe said: “Feeling a seminal artist’s normality and brilliance at once is really inspiring. It’s an unreal privilege to crystallise and share that with photography.

The 20-year-old was announced as Undiscovered Photographer Of The Year at the Abbey Road Studios MPAs

"Arlo is someone I've wanted to photograph since I found her music, and I loved the idea of taking a really intimate and hopeful portrait. I think close ups like this create a lot of empathy and depth in the subject, which I love because that's what I experience meeting them.”

Joe started taking photos when he was 14. Since graduating from The BRIT School in 2020, they have begun to appear in publications like DAZED, The British Journal Of Photograph, The Face, Wonderland, & Vogue.

He collected his award at the ceremony took place at Abbey Road Studios on Saturday, May 14.

Speaking about the winners of this year’s awards, Abbey Road’s managing director Isabel Garvey said: “Everyone at Abbey Road Studios is thrilled with the quality of the entries and winners in our first Music Photography Awards. More broadly, we’re also incredibly encouraged by the way in which the MPAs has been embraced across the arts and creative landscape.

“It’s been brilliant to create a platform to recognise emerging and established talent in this important field, and we’re already looking forward to doing it all again in 2023.”