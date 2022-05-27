Arthur Holscher-Ermert died at the scene, after an unmarked police car was involved in a collision with the 27-year-old man on the A259 South Coast Road at Peacehaven at around 11.10pm on Saturday (April 30).

Arthur’s brother Karl has organised a vigil on May 12, at the spot where his sibling died on what would have been Arthur’s 28th birthday.

Karl Holscher-Ermert has since revealed that items left at the site of the crash in memory of his brother had been removed.

In a post on social media, he said: “Any idea who has removed the flowers, candles, candle holders, pictures of Arthur and flags from the spot where Arthur was killed?

“It was not any of the local councils. It was a member of the community.

“Considering people are still going there daily to pay their respects as we can’t lay him to rest yet, it’s an absolute disgrace. I’m fuming.”

More than a hundred people gathered on the A259 at Bramber Avenue for Arthur’s 28th birthday with cakes, flowers and balloons.

Flowers, balloons and pictures of Arthur were placed at the memorial site.

Karl was seen wearing a #JusticeForArthur jumper at the vigil.

Karl had also organised a 'Police Injustice Protest' at Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes on Saturday (May 7). The 30-year-old hoped the peaceful demonstration would ‘get the case moving’.

Karl said during the protest: "No apology, no suspension, no arrests. This is an outrage, there has been no support. The only support we have is the community around us. We want justice."

Sussex Police confirmed the officer, a police constable, had “not undertaken duties” since the incident after concerns were raised by Arthur's family.

A high-ranking officer met with Karl on May 17 to offer his “deepest sympathies” and reassurance that they are supporting the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.