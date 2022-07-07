Lewes prisoners locked up for up to 23 hours a day to prevent spread of Covid

The prison’s independent monitoring board published it’s 2021-22 annual report and said the governor and staff at HMP Lewes were successful in containing the impact of Covid during 2021.

However, the resulting regime, with men locked in their cells for up to 23 hours a day, was extremely detrimental to prisoners.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Scaramanga, Chair of the IMB at Lewes, commented: “This was another very difficult year and we commend prison staff for keeping prisoners safe as well as fully informed during the pandemic.

The report notes the Governor, her team and prison officers worked hard to contain the spread of Covid-19 within the prison.

“We can see the prison management is now facing new challenges including those of staff recruitment and retention.

“We sincerely hope prisoners are able to spend more time out of cell, in education and work, enabling them to use their time productively in preparation for release.”

The report notes the Governor, her team and prison officers worked hard to contain the spread of Covid-19 within the prison.

When outbreaks occurred, they were contained quickly, the report says.

The report also highlighted that at various times during 2021, prisoners were only unlocked from their cells for half an hour a day and the ‘best’ regime offered has been very far from ideal.

The prison stated last year it cannot know what the long-term impact on prisoners’ physical and mental welfare will be after being kept in cells for such long periods.

Violence within the prison is still a significant issue, with the report stating prisoner-on-prisoner assaults averaging around 12 a month, a 12 percent increase on last year.

Reported self-harm is still an almost daily occurrence in the prison.

The report also raised concerns that prisoners from ethnic minorities may not be being treated fairly in some areas, specifically in relation to use of force and the incentives and earned privileges scheme, where there is disproportionality.

According to the independent report, the delivery of physical and mental health services deteriorated during the year.

The report found Essential services were still delivered but the number of healthcare complaints to the Board from prisoners was high.

READ MORE

HMP Lewes will soon recruiting new Independent Monitoring Board members.