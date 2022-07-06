The national poll shows 24 'Blue Wall' seats falling to the Liberal Democrats including the Lewes constituency which takes in Seaford, Newhaven, Polegate, and the surrounding villages.

Tory candidate Maria Caulfield has been the MP for Lewes since the 2015 general election.

Reacting to the poll, Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate for Lewes constituency, James MacCleary, said: "I'm out on doorsteps every week talking to local residents and this poll reflects exactly what they've been telling me.

Liberal Democrats party leader Ed Davey and newly elected MP Richard Foord, centre, address supporters along with Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain on June 24, 2022 in Tiverton (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

“Maria Caulfield and this Conservative Government have taken our area for granted. Residents tell me that they want someone who will speak up for our towns and villages, not a government mouthpiece.

"As a health minister she has simply trotted out government spin while local people have to wait months just to see a GP or NHS dentist.”

YouGov interviewed 13,459 voters across 64 English seats which the Conservatives hold and the Liberal Democrats won above 20% of the vote at the 2019 general election.

The MRP model suggests that the Tories would lose a number of high-profile contests to the Liberal Democrats, including Esher and Walton (the seat of deputy prime minister Dominic Raab)

The research was carried out between June 15 and 29, before the recent Tory revolt against Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

This week, many high-ranking government ministers and aids – including chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid – have resigned from their postions because they no longer have confidence in Mr Johnson’s ability to lead the country.

Ms Caulfield, currently the parliamentary under-secretary for Department of Health and Social Care, is yet to resign from her governmental position.

James MacCleary said: “Residents are sick to their back teeth of the raw deal they’re getting from Boris Johnson’s Conservatives.

"They are exhausted by the endless scandals that have shown this government to lack any sense of integrity or decency.

"The Conservatives have failed our local health service, hiked our taxes, and pumped sewage into our rivers for too long. It's time for a change.”