Lewes Speakers Festival 2022: Event returns with a array of famous talkers
The event will take place at The All Saints Centre on the 22nd and 23rd of January
The Lewes Speakers Festival returns after a two absence.
The event will take place at The All Saints Centre on the 22nd and 23rd of January.
Speakers include: Rachel Reeves MP, shadow chancellor of the exchequer; Marina Chapman, who after kidnap as a small girl, was brought up alone with Capuchin monkeys in the Colombian jungle.
Steve Richards, presenter of The Week in Westminster on BBC Radio 4; Polly Toynbee, the star Guardian columnist ;Dan Cruickshank, architectural historian and television presenter.
Prof Sir David Omand, former director-general of GCHQ and the first UK Security and Intelligence Coordinator; Stanley Johnson, former MEP and father of well-known children, including Britain's current prime minister .
Robin Ince, comedian and co-presenter of the BBC Radio 4 show, The Infinite Monkey Cage; Vince Cable, former secretary of state for Business, Innovation, and Skills.
Simon Heffer, the nationally-renown journalist, author and political commentator for the Telegraph and Spectator; Norman Baker, former Parliamentary under-secretary of state for Transport, then minister of state for Crime Prevention.
Lord Howell, former minister of state for Northern Ireland, and secretary of state for Energy; Lord Tugendhat, former European Commissioner and Chairman of: Abbey National and Susan Saunders, documentary producer and longevity expert.
Tickets for each talk are £12.50, but attendees can take advantage of the early bird price of £9.50 if purchased before 20th December 2021.
Day/Festival Passes are also available.
Call the Box Office on: 0333 666 3366 or click here
READ MORE: