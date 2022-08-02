Lewes to Newhaven Raft Race 2022: Photos of this year's race

Raft riders began at the Malling Recreational Ground, with the theme of this year’s race being ‘Party Time’, as boats named No.10 Drowning Street and Boozy Oussey travelled down the River Ouse.

No 450 Sue Gray came in first place, while No 6 Tour de Ouse and No10 Drowning Street finished second and third respectively.

No. 1 Abyss Brewery was the last raft to make it over the finish line.

The No.10 Drowning Street raft won the Best Decorated award, while Boozy Oussey won the Most Devious Means title for having 2 motors on board.

Knill James Accountants sponsored the event – organised by community group Lewes Round Table.

The money raised from the event was used to support two charities – RNLI Newhaven Lifeboat Station and Sussex Search and Rescue.

Here are the photos….

1. Photos of the Lewes to Newhaven Raft Race 2022 The Lewes to Newhaven Raft Race took place on Sunday (July 31). Photo: Lynn Morley Photo Sales

