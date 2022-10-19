Kirstie Fuller has lived on St John Street in the town since 1981, but had her life turned upside-down when she was admitted to hospital in July this year.

Kirstie said: “I had very severe foot infections in both feet, caused through complications of my diabetes, and although I didn’t know it then, it had turned to sepsis.”

After ten days of high strength intravenous antibiotics, five surgeries and two blood transfusions, the 46-year-old had both legs amputated below the knee.

Kirstie is currently living in a first-floor council flat, which has no lift, meaning she can only enter or leave if carried up or down two flights of stairs.

She continued: “It’s been a whirlwind in some ways, with life completely changing and lots of changes still to come. Making the decision to consent to the amputations was a straightforward one, but I did wonder how I would manage.

"I had several very down days in hospital after the surgeries were done, when I was still in pain, uncomfortable and feeling as though I’d never be independent again.”

Kirstie was then moved to rehabilitation unit in Lewes, spending nine weeks there, before returning home last week on October 11.

Discussing rehab, she said: "When I arrived at rehab, I was feeling motivated and positive, and that’s remained ever since. I’ve learned a few more techniques in the wheelchair and just want to get moved now, so I can move around freely in and out of my home, and get back to being independent and doing the things I love.”

Once indoors, Kirstie says she can’t move between rooms because the doorways are too narrow for a wheelchair to get through, with the living room the only space that will accommodate her.

Because of these issues, the former retail assistant has started a GoFundMe page to help her afford to move to an accessible property.

Kirstie said: “To put it in a nutshell, my mum in on a basic state pension and I’m on my basic pay. We don’t have any savings and we didn’t plan on moving, or on the endless list of aids and appliances I will need.

"Realising all the costs that will be involved in moving home, and knowing that other people in similar situations have been helped by crowdfunding, I set up the page. I hated doing it but it was the only option for us.”

Kirstie is currently ‘micro living’ in her living room with a hospital bed and commode until Lewes District Council find a property for her.

She is expecting to get prosthetic legs in the near future – allowing her to learn how to walk again – and has been told that her housing application will take between 15-16 weeks to process, before she can start to bid on suitable properties.

Kirstie said: “I hope this time next year I will be settled into an accessible home and that I’ll be walking again with prosthetic legs. I’d like to think I’ll be able to be doing the things I love, like travelling, going to the theatre and cooking again, as well as hopefully being back at work in some capacity.”