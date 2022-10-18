Peacehaven sea defence repairs ‘crucial’ to protecting town from storm surges

Work has begun to fix the seals on the coastal town’s underpass and sea wall to address the environmental obstacles caused by ‘rising sea levels and storm surges’.

Councillor Matthew Bird, Lewes District Council cabinet member for Sustainability, said: “Rising sea levels and storm surges are putting our coastline under huge pressure.

“It is yet another stark consequence of climate change and why we must all redouble our efforts to live sustainably and in harmony with the natural world, rather than against it.”

The underpass and sea wall are nearly 50 years old and the council say the seals between the blocks of concrete are more susceptible to the impact of winter storms.

Councillor Chris Collier, cabinet member for Performance and People, said: “This work is crucial and without doubt some of the most essential and important infrastructure maintenance the council is delivering in the district.

"While these defences continue to do a brilliant job, their age means that repairs and replacements are needed from time to time.

“This is not only good news for the local community in Peacehaven, but also for the thousands of people who enjoy walking along the underpass and savouring this stunning coastal landscape.”

