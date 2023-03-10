Striking RMT members are expected to disrupt travel up and down the country – including Sussex- next weekend, with industrial action planned for March 16 and 18.

Great Northern, Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express lines stand to be most directly affected, with early shutdowns and no service at all in some areas. Commuters have been asked to check their journeys ahead of time to avoid disappointment.

Approximately only a third of the usual services are running, so passengers should expect longer wait times and busy trains. First and last trains in particular are expected to be busy and customers have been warned to travel later and return earlier, particularly since no alternative transport can be made available.

Southern Railway bosses are expecting to run more services on these strike days than have operated historically, but those that do go ahead will do so on a limited service, with an earlier start and later finish than normal.

Sussex rails news

Customer services director Jenny Saunders said: “We're really sorry for the inconvenience this RMT union action will once again cause our customers. With only a limited service running, starting later and finishing earlier than usual, I must advise customers to check for their specific journey details, as there’ll be lots of variations from station to station.

“I truly appreciate how hard this is going to be for our customers. These national strikes are terrible for everyone and are the last thing anyone wants as we try to regrow the railway after the pandemic.”

For updates and more, visit nationalrail.co.uk

