Lindfield Repair Café gets ‘fantastic turn out’ at first event of 2024

Lindfield Repair Café announced that more than 80 visitors brought items along to its first session of 2024.

A spokesperson for the café called the turnout ‘fantastic’ and ‘a wonderful start to the New Year’.

They said: “There were many donations of used candles for ‘The Candle Lady’, invited along as January’s Community Project. She was delighted and will be getting to work making them into new candles. The organisers would like to thank everyone who contributed and has helped to prevent this huge amount of wax from ending up in Landfill and to remind visitors to keep bringing donations as the Repair Café will be acting as a collection point for used candles.”

Wax donations for new candles

Lindfield Repair Café said the other items in January’s repairs included: a scrum cap, a shower cap, a Fisher Price child’s record player, a ‘Ghetto Blaster’, bracelet and necklace clasps, a 1970s brooch pin, a bike, clothing and clocks.

Nicola Coughlin, Repair Café PR and volunteer, said: “It’s a great comfort to think that these items have been saved from Landfill. As always, a number of tools were sharpened, making them serviceable again and more than 15 children came along to paint recycled jars to make tea-light holders.”

The next event will be at 10am on Saturday, February 3 (10am). The Kids’ Room activity will be making beads from recycled paper so young people can bring in used sheets of gift wrap to turn into bracelets for Valentine’s Day. Participating children must have an adult to help them.

The Fisher Price Record Player at Lindfield Repair Café

Lindfield Repair Café said they are looking for more volunteer repairers to help the busy electrical/electronic repairs team. They are also looking for people who enjoy working with children and could help with activities in the Kids’ Room.

Founder Trevor Carpenter said: “One of our most important aims is to help kids understand the concept of repairing and to become our next generation of repairers.”