The small but enthusiastic team met on the morning of Saturday, October 22, to put a mix of tulip and hyacinth bulbs into the raised ground at the back of the site.

This latest project follows last year’s planting of 1,500 daffodils to re-wild the area and bring natural colour to it.

Sylvia Harris (centre) with Clare and Khai from 1st Lindfield Scouts and Matt the green keeper

Sylvia Harris, vice chair of Haywards Heath Horticultural Society said: “A lovely sunny morning and great welcome from green keepers Josh and Matt made our job easy. A big thank you to all involved with organising this event and Haywards Heath Town Hall for donating the bulbs to be recycled.”

Haywards Heath Horticultural Society was established in 1891 and is an RHS affiliated group of gardeners who enjoy sharing their knowledge and plants.

Visit www.hhhs.org.uk to find out more.