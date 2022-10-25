Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Lindfield Scouts and Haywards Heath Horticultural Society members plant 800 bulbs at Cuckfield Golf Club

Volunteers from 1st Lindfield Scouts and Haywards Heath Horticultural Society have planted more than 800 bulbs at Cuckfield Golf Club.

By Lawrence Smith
36 minutes ago

The small but enthusiastic team met on the morning of Saturday, October 22, to put a mix of tulip and hyacinth bulbs into the raised ground at the back of the site.

This latest project follows last year’s planting of 1,500 daffodils to re-wild the area and bring natural colour to it.

Read More
New Mayor of Cuckfield helps build this year’s bonfire ahead of spectacular fire...

Most Popular

Sylvia Harris (centre) with Clare and Khai from 1st Lindfield Scouts and Matt the green keeper

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Sylvia Harris, vice chair of Haywards Heath Horticultural Society said: “A lovely sunny morning and great welcome from green keepers Josh and Matt made our job easy. A big thank you to all involved with organising this event and Haywards Heath Town Hall for donating the bulbs to be recycled.”

Haywards Heath Horticultural Society was established in 1891 and is an RHS affiliated group of gardeners who enjoy sharing their knowledge and plants.

Visit www.hhhs.org.uk to find out more.

Sylvia Harris with Clare and Trevor from 1st Lindfield Scouts