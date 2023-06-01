Organisers of this year’s Lindfield Village Day are expecting more than 10,000 people to attend.

Lindfield Village Day

The traditional village celebration takes place on Saturday, June 3, from 12pm to 5pm.

The day will start with the pollinators-themed procession coming down the historic high street. This colourful display is being created by Same Sky with giant bees and butterflies. The procession will then arrive on Lindfield common where the event will commence with the firing of gunpowder on the anvil.

There will be live music on the RTFJ stage, as well as a fun fair, dance and a dog show in the main arena, a competition tent and more than 100 stalls selling cakes, crafts, clothes, flowers and games.

There will also be a tombola, a Grand Raffle and lots of food and drink.

Road closures will be in place on the day, which will affect: Hickmans Lane (between Finches Lane and High Street), High Street (from Hickmans Lane and B2111 – Backwoods Lane mini roundabout), Alma Road, Lewes Road (junction of High Street), and Denmans Lane and Backwoods Lane (junction of B2028 – mini roundabout). Lindfield Village Day organisers said this will affect traffic between 12pm and 1.15pm, but they said roads will be closed only for the duration of the procession from its start at Hickmans Lane down to the common.