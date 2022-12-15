List of Sussex school closures confirmed because of cold weather on Thursday, December 15

A yellow weather warning for ice was issued by the Met Office until 11am Tuesday morning (December 13), following on from a warning of snow and ice from 4pm on Sunday, December 11, until 9am on Monday, December 12.
Temperatures reached as low as -4 in some parts of Sussex last night, with another very cold day forecast.
Here is a list of all the Sussex schools that have confirmed they are not open today.
EAST SUSSEX:
Robertsbridge Community College – Open for Years 10 and 11. Remote learning for Years 7 to 9
The Hastings Academy – CLOSED due to no heating