List of Sussex school closures confirmed because of cold weather on Thursday, December 15

The icy cold weather across Sussex has lead to a number of schools closing for the day.

By Frankie Elliott
3 minutes ago

A yellow weather warning for ice was issued by the Met Office until 11am Tuesday morning (December 13), following on from a warning of snow and ice from 4pm on Sunday, December 11, until 9am on Monday, December 12.

As much as 4cm of snow had been registered as falling in some parts of the county.

Temperatures reached as low as -4 in some parts of Sussex last night, with another very cold day forecast.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office from 4pm yesterday (December 11) until 9am this morning.
Here is a list of all the Sussex schools that have confirmed they are not open today.

EAST SUSSEX:

Robertsbridge Community College – Open for Years 10 and 11. Remote learning for Years 7 to 9

The Hastings Academy – CLOSED due to no heating

