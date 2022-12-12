Snow causes major transport disruption across Sussex

Heavy snow has fallen across Sussex, leading to major transport disruptions across the county.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office from 4pm yesterday (December 11) until 9am this morning.

As much as 4cm of snow was registered as falling in Herstmonceux, East Sussex.

Southern Rail has asked his passengers to only travel if it is absolutely essential, as the severe weather is causing major disruption across Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink network.

Gatwick had to temporarily close its runway today because of the freezing weather (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

There are no services running between Littlehampton/Barnham to Hove, after one of the trains running as a route prover came to a stand near Angmering with a loss of traction.

The rail operator says a rescue train has was sent and unfortunately, this unit is now struggling.

Stagecoach have said services in Hastings are subject to disruption and cancellation because of the ice and lying snow.

Hastings Police said it was dealing with a number of drivers stranded on the A21 & surrounding roads in the early hours of Monday morning.

The police are asking people to remain calm & stay in their vehicles, stating that assistance is being arranged & although hampered by the weather conditions, agencies are endeavouring to get to those who need help.

Many roads in East Sussex are badly affected by snow. The A21 between Hastings and Sedlescombe and the A229 between Hurst Green and Hawkhurst are described as currently impassable.

Gatwick Airport closed its runway for two hours to clear the snow, with no flights leaving the terminals from 6pm till 8pm yesterday.