Trustees of the Blue Idol Quaker Meeting House in Coolham are seeking listed building consent and planning permission from Horsham District Council.
They want to repair and rebuild a workshop building and create a visitor lobby and toilets at the property in Old House Lane.
The workshop is attached to another building on the site known as the Hovel Barn but the trustees say that there is no proposal at this stage to upgrade the Hovel Barn –which is Grade II listed.
They want to replace the roof and wall cladding of the workshop building, and to build a new extension on the west side of it to provide visitors’ toilets.
The Blue Idol originated as a 17th century farmhouse but was later adapted to become a meeting house for the local Quaker community.
English writer and thinker William Penn belonged to the Religious Society of Friends – Quakers – and set off for America after King Charles II in 1681 handed over a large piece of his North American lands to Penn’s father to pay off debts owed to him. The present-day state of Pennsylvania was named after him.
William Penn founded the Blue Idol Meeting House in Coolham shortly after his return to Britain in 1691. He and other Quakers carried on their worship there – and where it is still used by Quakers today.