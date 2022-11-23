Plans are being outlined for repairs to an historic Quaker Meeting House near Horsham that was once frequented by William Penn, founder of Pennsylvania in the USA.

Trustees of the Blue Idol Quaker Meeting House in Coolham are seeking listed building consent and planning permission from Horsham District Council.

They want to repair and rebuild a workshop building and create a visitor lobby and toilets at the property in Old House Lane.

The workshop is attached to another building on the site known as the Hovel Barn but the trustees say that there is no proposal at this stage to upgrade the Hovel Barn –which is Grade II listed.

The Blue Idol Meeting House in Coolham is Grade II listed. To its left is is the Hovel Barn and workshop

They want to replace the roof and wall cladding of the workshop building, and to build a new extension on the west side of it to provide visitors’ toilets.

The Blue Idol originated as a 17th century farmhouse but was later adapted to become a meeting house for the local Quaker community.

English writer and thinker William Penn belonged to the Religious Society of Friends – Quakers – and set off for America after King Charles II in 1681 handed over a large piece of his North American lands to Penn’s father to pay off debts owed to him. The present-day state of Pennsylvania was named after him.

The Blue Idol Meeting House workshop with the Hovel Barn on the right