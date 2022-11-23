Planning permission is being sought from Horsham District Council to demolish an existing house and annexe at Wedgwood, Farthings Hill, and build two four-bed semi-detached houses and nine two-bed flats on the site.
In a statement to the council, Fulcrum Design – agents for the applicant Mr Ramesh Shingadia – say: “The application seeks to maximise the development potential of this brown field site which lies in the development area of Horsham, one of the preferred locations for housing development.”
They say that the proposed development is on the north-east side of Farthings Hill next to the Broadbridge Heath slip road from the A24 and ‘comprises a wide landscaped strip up to the carriageway.’
They say that parking and landscaping would also be included in the development, if planning permission is granted.