Littlehampton and Arundel swimming pools secure funding for energy-efficiency improvements
and live on Freeview channel 276
The news comes after a successful bid to the government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund, which provided a total of £80 million to local authorities in England.
Littlehampton Wave, operated by Freedom Leisure on behalf of the council, will receive £45,070 to be used for photo voltaic (PV) panels to be installed on the roof of the swimming pool.
Run by Arundel and Downland Community Leisure Trust, Arundel Lido will receive the remaining £90,400 to fund a new pool cover and PV panels.
HAVE YOU READ? Worthing's new Lidl supermarket: Photos show building work is moving quickly ahead of summer opening date!
The money is part of a £20 million national fund being delivered by Sport England for energy efficiency savings at swimming pools in response to increased operating costs.
Councillor Carol Birch, chair of the Housing and Wellbeing Committee at Arun District Council, said: “Sport England received 726 applications last October, and therefore we are really pleased that our bid to improve the energy efficiency of two of our public swimming pools were successful. This funding is gratefully received and will support the council’s 2022-2030 Carbon Neutral Strategy and improve the wellbeing of our residents.”