Littlehampton and Arundel swimming pools secure funding for energy-efficiency improvements

​​​Arun District Council has secured £135,470 for energy-efficiency improvements at two popular swimming pools in the district.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 12:57 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 12:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The news comes after a successful bid to the government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund, which provided a total of £80 million to local authorities in England.

Littlehampton Wave, operated by Freedom Leisure on behalf of the council, will receive £45,070 to be used for photo voltaic (PV) panels to be installed on the roof of the swimming pool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Run by Arundel and Downland Community Leisure Trust, Arundel Lido will receive the remaining £90,400 to fund a new pool cover and PV panels.

Littlehampton Wave will receive some of the funding. Pic Steve Robards SR2103252Littlehampton Wave will receive some of the funding. Pic Steve Robards SR2103252
Littlehampton Wave will receive some of the funding. Pic Steve Robards SR2103252

HAVE YOU READ? Worthing's new Lidl supermarket: Photos show building work is moving quickly ahead of summer opening date!

The money is part of a £20 million national fund being delivered by Sport England for energy efficiency savings at swimming pools in response to increased operating costs.

Councillor Carol Birch, chair of the Housing and Wellbeing Committee at Arun District Council, said: “Sport England received 726 applications last October, and therefore we are really pleased that our bid to improve the energy efficiency of two of our public swimming pools were successful. This funding is gratefully received and will support the council’s 2022-2030 Carbon Neutral Strategy and improve the wellbeing of our residents.”

Related topics:ArundelArun District CouncilEnglandFreedom Leisure