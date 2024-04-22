Littlehampton and Arundel swimming pools secure funding for energy-efficiency improvements

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The news comes after a successful bid to the government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund, which provided a total of £80 million to local authorities in England.

Littlehampton Wave, operated by Freedom Leisure on behalf of the council, will receive £45,070 to be used for photo voltaic (PV) panels to be installed on the roof of the swimming pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Run by Arundel and Downland Community Leisure Trust, Arundel Lido will receive the remaining £90,400 to fund a new pool cover and PV panels.

Littlehampton Wave will receive some of the funding. Pic Steve Robards SR2103252

The money is part of a £20 million national fund being delivered by Sport England for energy efficiency savings at swimming pools in response to increased operating costs.