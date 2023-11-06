Littlehampton area remembrance events this weekend – parade routes and details

Events to remember and honour those who have sacrificed themselves to secure and protect our freedom will happen across the Arun district next week.

​Remembrance Sunday will be marked in Littlehampton on Sunday, November 12, at the war memorial in Beach Road from 11am to 3pm.

Veterans are welcome to march in the parade to the war memorial.

These roads will be closed throughout the parade and service from 10.30am to 11.15am – Beach Road, Maltravers Road, St Catherine’s Road, East Street (junction with Church Street), Church Street, New Road.

The new plastic-free poppy is full recyclable. Picture: Royal British Legion/Matt Alexander

For the return parade Church Street will be closed from the Fitzalan Road roundabout to East Street between 11.50am and 12.30pm with a short closure at the East Street crossing to allow the parade to pass into the High Street.

On the same day in Rustington, an event organised by the parish council will see members of local uniformed groups, civic dignitaries and veterans parade along The Street, from the pedestrian entrance of the parish church of St Peter and St Paul, to the war memorial for the 11am service and wreath-laying ceremony.

The service will be led by the Reverend Natalie Loveless and the Reverend Rosemarie Clarke, with The Exhortation and Recital of The Kohima Epitaph being delivered by Jon Street and Police Constable Andrei Netherwood respectively. The TS Implacable NTC Band will be in attendance to sound the Last Post, the Reveille and to provide accompanying music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to the service at the war memorial, the parade will muster near the junction of The Street and Sea Lane at 10.30am.

Road closures will be in place from 10.15am until 11.30am and will include The Street, Claigmar Road, Church Road, the southern end of Woodlands Avenue and the two service roads in front of the shops in the village centre.

The Reverend Natalie Loveless and the Reverend Rosemarie Clarke, together with members of Rustington Parish Council, will also be present at the war memorial to commemorate the official Armistice Day on Saturday, November 11 from 10.55am.