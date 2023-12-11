Littlehampton businessman gives away £100,000 to local good causes
Around 150 applications were received for the big giveaway. The money was to be divided amongst the most rewarding charities and community projects that would apply. It was decided to make approximately 30 awards ranging from £20,000 to £1,000.
A selection panel chose 34 award winners. There was not one clear winner for the £20,000 grant so it was decided to have two £10,000 grants.
The trustees awarded the two top grants of £10,000 to Cancer United, which provides supportive community services for those affected by cancer and Worthing Mencap which champions the rights, and provides support to people with learning disabilities.
The awards were distributed at a ceremony held on November 22, when representatives of the selected charities attended to receive their grant. David chose Ham Manor Golf Club, an elegant Grade 11 listed building, as the venue for the award presentation.
A buffet was served for the award winners together with their guests. Professional photographer Jacqueline Rackman offered her services free.
The MC was Dr Lucy Brennan, a trustee who added presenting to her many other skills. She was assisted by Catherine Mackenzie, another trustee who presented the cheques. Also a big thank you to Jules, Rachael and Debbie, trustees and assistant
It was decided to start at the lowest award ending with the highest. Every award winner was given the opportunity to give a brief description of their own charity.
Then a few words with the founder, David Hunt nowadays confined to a wheelchair with spinal cord damage.
Approximately 70 people were in attendance, the event everyone agreed was a huge success. It is hoped that this event will be held again next year with the possible addition of Surrey Charities.
David said a few words at the end, and he gave his reasons for giving money to charity.
He said it was his poor upbringing that encouraged him to feel empathy with the less fortunate and his desire to help impoverished people.
He hopes to carry on his philanthropic work and is excited to launch the new £100,000 Giveaway as an annual community grant scheme, funds permitting, for the people of Sussex and hopefully next year to include Surrey.