Mayor of Littlehampton Freddie Tandy invites young people aged 4 to 11 to design the council’s Civic 2023 Christmas Card.

The design will be turned into an e-card, saving on printing and postage, a small but important contribution to lowering carbon footprint.

In addition to winning a £50 voucher, the winner will be invited to join the mayor on stage to switch on this year’s Christmas Illuminations on Saturday, November 18.

Littlehampton mayor Freddie Tandy wants children to design the civic Christmas card. Photo: Littlehampton Town Council

Speaking about the competition, councillor Tandy said: “It is a tradition for the Mayor to send Christmas cards to the many wonderful organisations and Mayors of neighbouring Towns and for the design to be drawn by a child.

"There have been many fantastic entries in the past and this year I would like to see local children’s creativity shine through just the same.

"The winner will be at the heart of the Town’s Christmas festivities as they will be invited to join me on stage to switch on the Christmas lights and kick start the festive season in Littlehampton.”

Youngsters have until Sunday 12 November to submit their entry which must include the words “Merry Christmas” and be drawn or painted in bold colours on an A4 sheet, it can be landscape or portrait.

All entries must be accompanied by a completed entry form available from the Town Council’s website www.littlehampton- tc.gov.uk/mayorxmas.