The design will be turned into an e-card, saving on printing and postage, a small but important contribution to lowering carbon footprint.

In addition to winning a £50 voucher, the winner will be invited to join the mayor on stage to switch on this year’s Christmas Illuminations on Saturday, November 19.

Chair of the Community Resources Committee Councillor Blanchard-Cooper with former Littlehampton Mayor Councillor Michelle Molloy switching the lights on in 2021

Speaking about the competition town mayor, councillor Jill Long, said: “It may seem early to be thinking about Christmas cards but the most magical day of the year is just around the corner.

"It has become a tradition for the mayor’s Christmas card which is sent to the many wonderful organisations and mayors of neighbouring towns to be drawn by a child.

"This year, we are making it even more fun by inviting the winner to join me on stage to switch on the Christmas lights and kick start the festive season in Littlehampton.”

Youngsters have until Monday, October 31, to submit their entry which must include the words “Merry Christmas” and be drawn or painted in bold colours on an A4 sheet, it can be landscape or portrait.

