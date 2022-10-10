Steve Hodge presented the winners with trophies and commendations at the awards which took place on October 4, at Vardar Restaurant.

An initiative managed by Littlehampton Sports Forum and the Town Council to recognise the achievements and contributions made by local sportspeople and off-pitch community champions, sports including football, tennis and badminton were represented, with the evening hosted by vice-chair of the Community Resources Committee, Freddie Tandy.

Councillor Tandy said: “It was brilliant to see so many different sports clubs and club representatives back together to celebrate each other’s success. Not only do the sports stars themselves get the deserved recognition at the awards, but so do the off-pitch heroes who kept their respective clubs running throughout the pandemic. Congratulations to all our winners.”

Sports Awards Award and Commendation Winners with Town Mayor Councillor Jill Long and Guest Speaker Steve Hodge

The winners were:

Sportsperson of the Year: Mitchell Hand and George Gaskin (Littlehampton Football Club); Young Sportsperson of the Year: Sophia Hendey (Life Saving and others); Contribution to Youth Sports: Reece Nolan (Football); Sports Administrator of the Year: Paul Cox (Football); Coach of the Year: Stewart Lister (Tennis); Sports Team of the Year: Littlehampton Town Football Club Youth; Sports Team of the Year: Team Wick Dynamos Inclusive; Contribution to Disabled Sport: Andrew Dye (Football); Unsung Hero: James Askew (Football and Cricket); Mayor’s Lifetime Contribution to Sport in Littlehampton: David Slade.

Joint winner of this year’s Sports Person of the Year Award, footballer Mitchell Hand, said: “It has been a great year for the Littlehampton Football Club and we are honoured to have been recognised locally for our efforts.

Fellow team member and joint award winner George Gaskin added: "This award and the Sports Team Award are great accomplishments for the Club, thank you to the Sports Forum for the recognition.”

Also announced at the event were the recipients of the 2022 Sports Excellence Grants. The Sports Forum this year awarded a total of £1,700.

Shared between two sportspeople, the grants will enable them to progress in their sports and achieve

their goals.

