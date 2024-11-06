Littlehampton club named national Life Saving Club of the Year at 2024 RLSS UK Awards

Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club has been named national Life Saving Club of the Year at the 2024 RLSS UK Awards ceremony.

Members of the Littlehampton club were also honoured for their outstanding outreach work, aimed at saving lives through water safety education.

Awards were made to the Littlehampton club and its members in the 2024 national honours and a group travelled to Coombe Park Hotel in Coventry for the presentations.

RLSS UK patron Lord Storey presented Tassia Wormald with a Certificate of Merit, recognising her outstanding contribution to the Littlehampton club’s outreach programme.

Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club chairman and lead instructor David Slade and member Tassia Wormald with RLSS UK patron Lord Storey and president Debbie Hunt at the 2024 RLSS UK Awards ceremony. Picture: Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club

Olivia Kidd and Jack Bristow were also awarded Certificates of Merit but they were unable to travel to Coventry due to college commitments.

On behalf of all members, Tassia and David Slade, club chairman and lead instructor, were presented with the Clive Holland Trophy for Life Saving Club of the Year.

David said: "A summary of the achievements of the club in the previous year was read out to the many other recipients of honours and their guests, who had travelled from all over the UK and Ireland for the honours ceremony.

"The citation included details of the awards and qualifications achieved by the club members, twice as many as in the previous year. In addition, as well as recording the Sussex branch competition successes, mention was made of the 240 hours' instruction provided by club volunteers at The Wave, along with 32 hours' open water experience at Southwater Lake and at the beach during August.

"Specific comment was also made of the 14 outreach events, during which much advice and distribution of water safety information and leaflets took place in and around Littlehampton.

"So that all the club members receive recognition, all the awards will be re-presented along with other awards and certificates when the club annual presentation evening takes place in January.

"Guests then will include the RLSS UK president Debbie Hunt and, as he was unable to attend at Coventry, the deputy RLSS Commonwealth president Clive Holland. Littlehampton mayor Sean Lee will also be attending.

"Back at The Wave, an additional new class started in October and names are now being taken for the next new class scheduled for January."

Check out the club website at www.lwlsc.co.uk for details of life-saving classes.