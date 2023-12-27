This year’s winner, Elizabeth Webb, received an Amazon Fire HD kids tablet courtesy of Cuff Miller just in time for Christmas, which was presented by mayor of Littlehampton Freddie Tandy, alongside James Baxter and Mike Gates from Cuff Miller.

Mayor Freddie Tandy said: “I am so pleased to see that so many children took part in this year’s festive trail. I would like to thank all of our businesses who were involved and Cuff Miller for supporting and providing us with such an amazing prize. I’d like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!”