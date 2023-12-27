BREAKING

Littlehampton festive bauble trail for children – winner is revealed

​​In the last four weeks, Littlehampton children aged up to 16 were invited to participate in a festive trail of finding 14 missing baubles hidden around the town centre.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 27th Dec 2023, 14:22 GMT
Mike Gates, mayor Freddie Tandy, Elizabeth Webb and James Baxter. Picture: Littlehampton town CouncilMike Gates, mayor Freddie Tandy, Elizabeth Webb and James Baxter. Picture: Littlehampton town Council
This year’s winner, Elizabeth Webb, received an Amazon Fire HD kids tablet courtesy of Cuff Miller just in time for Christmas, which was presented by mayor of Littlehampton Freddie Tandy, alongside James Baxter and Mike Gates from Cuff Miller.

Mayor Freddie Tandy said: “I am so pleased to see that so many children took part in this year’s festive trail. I would like to thank all of our businesses who were involved and Cuff Miller for supporting and providing us with such an amazing prize. I’d like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!”

James Baxter, director of Cuff Miller, added: “It was a pleasure to award Elizabeth her prize just in time for Christmas. Cuff Miller are proud to support the local community and events.”

