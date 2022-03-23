Littlehampton film screening will be Ukraine fundraiser

Olga

The screenings will be on Sunday, March 27 at 11am and Tuesday, March 29 at 7.15pm.

UK cinemas have united in support of Ukraine with a series of charity screenings of Olga, a new film about a young female Ukrainian gymnast forced to train in exile. From each ticket sold, a donation will be made to support Ukraine, via the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC). The previews are a result of a partnership with 606 Distribution and the BFI Film Audience Network, with support from the UK Cinema Association with the Windmill Cinema in Littlehampton also joining the cause.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Orman, Windmill Cinema manager, said “All profits from both screenings of Olga will go towards the DEC to support those in Ukraine. We have joined a number of other cinemas across the UK in an attempt to raise awareness and fundraise to support the country and people of Ukraine in these most difficult circumstances they face right now. We urge all who can to support us by buying a cinema ticket, helping this vital cause and also enjoy a film at the same time.”

“This film is in the Swiss and Ukrainian language but has English subtitles. Tickets are £10 each and all profits from the screenings will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee which is sending direct aid to Ukraine. Those interested in the film can purchase tickets online at www.windmillcinema.co.uk, in person at the box or over the phone by calling 01903 715920 during screening hours.”

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK