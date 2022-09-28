Littlehampton life saver set to abseil down the British Airways i360 to raise money for her club

Sophia Hendey from The Littlehampton Academy has been a member of Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club since it launched in 2019.

She and Tassia Wormald from The Angmering School recently won silver in the junior girls U15 pairs event at the Royal Life Saving Society’s south east region competition at Windlesham House School.

Sophia is keen to raise interest in the club and attract new members, as well as raise money for new equipment.

Sophia Hendey with lead instructor David Slade at one of Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club's displays

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club is a self-funded club and the money raised from my abseil would be put towards purchasing some much-needed equipment for club members to use and train with.

"Members work towards the RLSS Bronze, Silver and Gold medals in the following areas - beach, still water, pool and sport. Hopefully in completing the abseil and raising money, I will also raise interest in the club and attract new members."

Sophia will make the 138m drop on Saturday, October 1, and her dad will be doing it with her for support. She is hoping to raise £2,000 to help pay for essential training kit and equipment.

Sophia added: "I have been a member of the club since it was started in 2019. Members learn water-based life saving skills as well as life support skills during classroom learning. The club also train at Southwater Lake, as well as Lancing and Littlehampton beaches."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sophiahendey to make a donation to support Sophia.

Mum Hannah Hendey said: "Sophia would be very grateful to anyone who would like to donate. The club meets every Wednesday evening at The Wave leisure centre in Littlehampton and follows the RLSS curriculum. They do one hour of wet skills, learning how to safely save lives in the water, and one hour of dry skills, learning basic life support skills and theory behind the practical skills, as well as how you stay safe in the water."