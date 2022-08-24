Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club member wins place in national Royal Life Saving Society final

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club was formed in 2019 and the Royal Life Saving Society’s south east region competition at Windlesham House School was only the second where its members competed.

Julian Lees won the masters 40-49 age category and will now take part in the national final in Leeds in November.

Sophia Hendey from The Littlehampton Academy and Tassia Wormald from The Angmering School won silver in the junior girls U15 pairs event, while Jude Morris from The Angmering School and Jack Bristow from St Oscar Romero School in Goring were placed fourth in the senior boys U16 pairs.

Julian Lees with Sophia Hendey and Tassia Wormald

David Slade, club chairman, said: "This was only the second time since its formation in 2019 that members had taken part in any life saving competitions and they were up against strong and experienced competition from other south east region clubs."

Sophia Hendey, Tassia Wormald, Jack Bristow and Jude Morris at the Royal Life Saving Society’s south east region competition at Windlesham House School

From June to August, the club ran training sessions and exams at Southwater Lake and on the beach at Littlehampton and Lancing.

Tassia and Jack have almost completed the water-based elements for RLSS bronze, silver and gold levels of the stillwater and beach exams.

Other members provided support, acting as safety cover and casualties for Littlehampton members and Horsham Life Saving Club.

The club also had a stall at Littlehampton Riverside Festival, which proved a great success, with water safety information handed out and interest generated for people wishing to learn life saving skills.

The next stall will be at the Littlehampton Family Day on September 10.