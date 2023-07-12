Littlehampton Lions Club's new president wants to reduce the amount of meetings

​Neil Helyer has taken over from Les Fuller as the next Littlehampton & District Lions Club president.

Since retiring in 2021, Neil has kept busy by helping to run the after-school gardening club at St Catherine’s in Highdown Drive and advising on gardening projects for local organisations. He likes walking, and over nine days in June completed the 100-mile Southdowns Way trail.

Last year saw him trekking around Mont Blanc to raise monies for St Barnabas and next October he aims to trek parts of the Sahara Desert in Morocco, again on behalf of St Barnabas and Chestnut Tree House hospices.

Neil Helyer taking over as Littlehampton Lions president from Les Fuller. Picture: Littlehampton and District Lion Club