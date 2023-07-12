Littlehampton Lions Club's new president wants to reduce the amount of meetings

Since retiring in 2021, Neil has kept busy by helping to run the after-school gardening club at St Catherine’s in Highdown Drive and advising on gardening projects for local organisations. He likes walking, and over nine days in June completed the 100-mile Southdowns Way trail.
Last year saw him trekking around Mont Blanc to raise monies for St Barnabas and next October he aims to trek parts of the Sahara Desert in Morocco, again on behalf of St Barnabas and Chestnut Tree House hospices.
In respect of becoming president, Neil would like to propose having fewer monthly meetings by combining some of the committees together. To join or for more information about the club, see its Facebook page or phone 0345 833 2748.