Littlehampton schoolgirl makes grand entrance to her prom – in a lorry

​A Littlehampton schoolgirl made quite the entrance to her end-of-school prom.

​Tia Kendall, who is in year 11 at The Littlehampton Academy, was taken to the celebration of her final year of school in her dad’s lorry.

Tia, 16, said: “I was very lucky and grateful to dad’s workplace. I loved it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Littlehampton Academy prom was held at Fontwell Racecourse at the end of last month.

Tia Kendall arrived at The Littlehampton Academy prom in a lorry. Picture: Tia Kendall

HAVE YOU READ? New restaurant announces it's opening in Littlehampton next week

Her mum, Lisa, said: “There was only ever one choice for Tia’s prom transport with her dad being a lorry driver. It went down well and won’t be forgotten. They all looked amazing.”