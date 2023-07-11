NationalWorldTV
Littlehampton schoolgirl makes grand entrance to her prom – in a lorry

​A Littlehampton schoolgirl made quite the entrance to her end-of-school prom.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:07 BST

​Tia Kendall, who is in year 11 at The Littlehampton Academy, was taken to the celebration of her final year of school in her dad’s lorry.

Tia, 16, said: “I was very lucky and grateful to dad’s workplace. I loved it.”

The Littlehampton Academy prom was held at Fontwell Racecourse at the end of last month.

Tia Kendall arrived at The Littlehampton Academy prom in a lorry. Picture: Tia KendallTia Kendall arrived at The Littlehampton Academy prom in a lorry. Picture: Tia Kendall
Her mum, Lisa, said: “There was only ever one choice for Tia’s prom transport with her dad being a lorry driver. It went down well and won’t be forgotten. They all looked amazing.”

The family believe the unusual mode of transport may be the first time a Littlehampton Academy pupil had arrived by lorry.