Littlehampton schoolgirl makes grand entrance to her prom – in a lorry

Tia Kendall, who is in year 11 at The Littlehampton Academy, was taken to the celebration of her final year of school in her dad’s lorry.
Tia, 16, said: “I was very lucky and grateful to dad’s workplace. I loved it.”
The Littlehampton Academy prom was held at Fontwell Racecourse at the end of last month.
Her mum, Lisa, said: “There was only ever one choice for Tia’s prom transport with her dad being a lorry driver. It went down well and won’t be forgotten. They all looked amazing.”
The family believe the unusual mode of transport may be the first time a Littlehampton Academy pupil had arrived by lorry.