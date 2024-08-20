Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Dog rescue skills were put to the test in Littlehampton as the mayor was rescued during a simulation exercise for Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club.

The Newfs In Action dog rescue team took its Newfoundland dog to the beach on Sunday for a training session with the life saving club.

Mayor Sean Lee, club chairman David Slade, members and guests from Horsham LSC volunteered to be rescued by the team of dogs, which arrived in rotation.

Royal Life Saving Society UK president Debbie Hunt was there to see the action.

David said: "The dogs normally practise in inland waters, so having to tackle waves and, on the day, a vast quantity of washed-up seaweed, was a new experience for some, while the older ones just took it in their stride – ‘been there, done that, easy stuff, let me get in the water!’.

"The Newfs In Action members had all travelled some distance to take part and the weather was just right to enable the dogs to get some sea time in. Even the nine-month-old puppy had a go – no rescues but he gave the swimming bit a good try. He hasn’t quite mastered the swimming doggie-paddle technique yet but clearly a sort of tired butterfly didn’t work too well."

This was the second year the team has visited Littlehampton and a date for 2025 is already in the pipeline.

The club will have a stand at the Littlehampton Town Show on September 14.