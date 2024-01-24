Littlehampton Merit Awards: Nominations open for people who make a difference to the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The awards will be presented at the annual town meeting being held on April 25, 2024.

Those who work tirelessly to improve the quality of life of our residents, continuously contribute to a particular issue which has wide reaching benefits for Littlehampton or help enhance the town’s reputation can be nominated.

Past award winners include Creative Heart, in recognition of providing a welcoming hub in the heart of Littlehampton, Mr Roger Arthurs, in recognition of his services to Littlehampton and Wick residents and organisations and the Veterans Volunteer Service in recognition of providing support and services to veterans and young people Littlehampton.

The winners of last year's Merit Awards with then mayor Jill Long. Picture: Littlehampton Town Council

Mayor of Littlehampton, Councillor Freddie Tandy, said: “We are incredibly fortunate to have such a kind and generous community in Littlehampton – something I have witnessed first-hand on countless times. From individuals driving charitable activities to groups of dedicated volunteers offering a wide range of services to improve people’s lives be it through essential support or entertainment, the efforts are unsurmountable. The Merit Awards is a small way of acknowledging those efforts and saying thank you publicly.”