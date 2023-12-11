Littlehampton nursing home residents delighted by donation from Sussex Police
Staff at Fulfords Care and Nursing Home, in East Street, Littlehampton, received the £500 from the police’s Property Act Fund Grant. It will be put towards the residents’ amenity funds to go towards building a structured gazebo.
Vicky Pentecost, from the home, said: “We kindly had our local police officer PC Ferris from Littlehampton Police Station join us at our nursing home on November 22 to present this to us and tell our residents about this fund that has been granted.”
Afterwards, the residents celebrated with some cheese and wine and a singer for the afternoon.
Sarah Hart, the home’s manager, also gave a thank you speech to PC Ferris on behalf of the team at Fulfords.
The residents then said a great big thank you for this kind gesture.
Vicky added: “Thank you Sussex Police for choosing our home to help. We hope to see PC Ferris return once this has been built."