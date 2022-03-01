A total of 11 teams took part in three Olympic-inspired events in a bid to win money for their chosen charities.

The gold prize worth £100 was sponsored by MollyCare, the silver prize, sponsored by Beachtown Blooms, was worth £75 and the bronze prize was worth £50 sponsored by Littlehampton Town Council.

The pancakes were supplied by Morrisons.

The 13th annual games were officially opened by councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chair of the community resources committee.

Speaking at the end of the event, he said: “The team spirit shown by the Littlehampton community has been outstanding, raising much needed funds for some great local causes.

“I’d like to thank everyone for participating and showing your support and look forward to seeing you all again at events later in the year.”

The first challenge the teams faced was the unique pancake curling discipline.

The winners were the Home Instead team who won both their heat and semi-final on their way to winning the final.

The runners up receiving silver medals were ‘The Locquettes’ of Littlehampton Organisation of Community Arts (LOCA) and taking bronze was the Morrisons Flippers. Freedom Leisure provided the equipment for this event.

The second game was the relay race.

The V2 Radio team took the Gold, Arun Youth Projects Silver and Home Instead took Bronze.

The last challenge was traditional pancake flipping.

Bronze went to Littlehampton Baptist Church, Silver to V2 Radio and Gold to All Saints Church, Wick.

Mayor Michelle Molloy crowned V2 Radio the 2022 Pancake Olympic Champions. They received a gold medal and a cheque for £100 for their chosen charity, The Sussex Snow Drop Trust courtesy of MollyCare.

Receiving the silver medal and £75 courtesy of Beachtown Blooms for Home Instead Charities were the Home Instead team.

Coming in third place and taking the bronze medal were Littlehampton Baptist Church.

They received a cheque for £50 for their chosen charity, Littlehampton Foodbank courtesy of Littlehampton Town Council.

Tyndall Jones was on hand with his collection tin raising £91.71 for the mayor’s charities, Arun Youth Projects, West Sussex Mind, Littlehampton Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club and the Arun Veterans and Armed Forced Breakfast Club.

