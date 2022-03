Police said they were called to the scene, along with the ambulance service, during the morning.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “On Saturday morning (February 26) emergency services were called to the beach at base of cliffs at Ecclesbourne Glen near Hastings where the body of a woman had been found.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.”

Emergency services in Rock-a-Nore car park. Picture by Steve Peak SUS-220103-093758001