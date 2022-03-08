With two key members of the team preparing to move from the area, not only is there a desperate need for new organisers but also storage space is much needed.

Derek Moore is currently the Royal British Legion’s honorary Poppy Appeal organiser for the annual appeal in the Littlehampton area.

His first concern is to replace his deputy, Terry Elderfield, and find somewhere to store all the Poppy Appeal items that he currently looks after.

Mr Moore explained: “Because, unfortunately, my deputy is moving out of the area, it leaves me in a bit of a quandary as he stores all the poppy items for use throughout the year.

“I do not have a garage and have limited space at home to store the amount of stock required to run the local appeal, so maybe a local storage company, business, charity or individual would consider allowing us some storage space as part of their contribution to the local and national Poppy Appeal.”

The Poppy Appeal team would need easy and immediate access to the storage facility for wreaths, which are often required at short notice.

Mr Moore added that he would also be moving out of the area himself after this year’s appeal.

He said: “Not only are we urgently looking for someone to immediately take over as deputy but we also need someone to take over as the local organiser before this year’s appeal, which starts in October.”

Both positions are voluntary and training and support would be given for each post. Applications are not restricted to people with a military background.

Mr Moore said: “So far, we have raised more than £17,500 for this year’s appeal. Each year, more people come to the legion for help and the cost of that help is continually increasing.

“Weekly, and even daily, we have read of young servicemen and women employed in peacekeeping duties in many parts of the world, often in considerable danger, and this means that there will always be a need to provide help for them and their dependants, when they themselves no longer can.

“That is why it is so important for the legion to continue its vital work. Unfortunately, if no replacements or help are forthcoming, the Littlehampton Poppy Appeal group will have to close, which will be a great loss, not only for Littlehampton but for the RBL as a whole.”

If you think you can help, please call Derek on 01903 7149301 or 07968 051578, or email [email protected]