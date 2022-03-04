The primary school in Highdown Drive, Littlehampton, began work on the outdoor area in October 2021 with hopes to introduce three different areas - a raised bed kitchen garden for the children to grow food and flowers, a sensory prayer garden with seating and an equipped space to run Forest School sessions.

Kate Supriyadi, year two class teacher at St Catherine’s, said: “Over the winter months, volunteers worked on creating a log-circle seating area, a wood store from donated pallets and a log store.

“They also removed old broken raised beds, re-homed a boat to the sensory prayer garden and painted the fencing, pergola and shed to give it all a new lease of life.”

Undefined: readMore

Kate added that over the February half term, a small group of volunteers worked hard to create the raised bed kitchen garden area. Kate said that the area is surrounded by outdoor tables in the form of cable-reels in varying sizes suitable for all ages, allowing the school to grow their own produce in an array of different spaces.

MW Landscapes also helped the school during the half term, laying down paving slabs and giving the sensory prayer garden a whole new look.

Kate said: “The children and staff are all looking forward to using these outdoor areas now they are complete, especially as the winter weather departs and spring sunshine is around the corner.

“All of this would not have been possible without the help from a group of regular volunteers and donations from the following companies. Littlehampton and District Lions, Tree Rangers, Travis Perkins, Jewsons, Highdown Garden Centre, Flash Trash Recycling, CEF Electrics and Ferrabryne.

“With the help of donations and volunteer support, the school’s outdoor space is nearly finished.”

See more trending stories here:

1. The sensory prayer garden in the outdoor learning area at St Catherine's Primary School Photo: St Catherine's Primary School Photo Sales

2. The kitchen raised bed area where the school children can grow food and flowers Photo: St Catherine's Primary School Photo Sales

3. Timber storage in the outdoor learning area Photo: St Catherine's Primary School Photo Sales

4. The log circle created in the outdoor learning area Photo: St Catherine's Primary School Photo Sales