The team at The Crown hopes to hit the bullseye after kicking off the competition with several rounds at local level.

The pub, in Littlehampton High Street, created a new darts area in November last year, with two dart boards. Regulars were then invited to take part in the darts tournament in January.

The Crown in Littlehampton has kicked off a local darts competition as part of a nationwide Proper Pubs tournament

There are 71 pubs taking part and points over six weeks of preliminaries will determine the local heat winners, who will receive a £50 bar tab.

The final is set to take place on March 27 at the Little Oak in Boughton, Chester, which will be hosting an evening of entertainment as winners from across the country gather to battle it out for the £1,000 grand prize and a set of branded polo shirts for the winning team.

Matthew Gurney, operations director at Proper Pubs, said: “Darts is a great sport to bring the community together, so it’s a key component for many of our Proper Pubs. There’s been great engagement from Proper Pubs up and down the country, from Southampton to Fife, and we’ve already seen some exceptional talent on display.

“We wish the best of luck to all of those in the competition and we’re looking forward to seeing the winner crowned during the final this March.”