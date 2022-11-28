Littlehampton RNLI lifeboat station volunteer celebrates 50 years of service

A popular figure at Littlehampton RNLI lifeboat station is celebrating 50 years of volunteering.

Geoff Warminger is Littlehampton RNLI’s longest-serving volunteer, having joined as crew in 1972 at the age of 31. For 20 years he was crew (latterly as helm) of the station’s famous Blue Peter I lifeboat. During this time, Geoff saved 246 casualties.

He then served as Deputy Launching Authority for a further 20 years – a role in which he was responsible for authorising the launch of the station’s lifeboat when it was called into action.

His length of service as crew and station official have been recognised by previous awards, and he attended the Queen’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, in 1989.

Geoff Warminger reunited with Mike McCartain and David Woollen to receive his 50 year medal

He also holds the RNLI’s Gold Badge in recognition of his dedication to the charity.

On 19 September 1981, Geoff was a member of Littlehampton RNLI’s crew who were recognised for their bravery rescuing a 40-foot boat in a force 10 gale.

Geoff and fellow crew member, Mike McCartain, Littlehampton RNLI’s Chair, received a framed letter of thanks from the RNLI, while helm, David Woollven, received the thanks inscribed on vellum.

More than 40 years on, Mike and David both recently visited the lifeboat station to present Geoff with his 50-year service medal.

Now 81, Geoff acts as boathouse manager. In this role, he is responsible for overseeing maintenance and safety within the boathouse, which includes cajoling the crew to keep everything at the lifeboat station clean and tidy.

This is a role he takes extremely seriously, earning him the affectionate nickname of ‘Queen of Clean’. Geoff is also responsible for ensuring an endless supply of tea and biscuits in the crew room.

Geoff said: “I’ve enjoyed my past 50 years with the RNLI at Littlehampton and, if I could turn the clock back, I would do it all again.

"I suppose my highlight would be attending the Queen’s Garden Party and meeting some of the Royal Family, as well as meeting the Blue Peter presenters Valerie Singleton, Peter Purves and John Noakes when they visited the lifeboat station.’

Nick White, Littlehampton RNLI’s Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: ‘Geoff continues to be an ever-present at the boathouse, always getting stuck into whatever task needs attention and our “go-to” for almost anything that needs to be done. He’s been a great servant to our station, and to the RNLI, and is held in high regard by everyone.’

