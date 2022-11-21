A West Sussex grandfather has thanked the ‘angel’ paramedics who saved his life after he collapsed at home.

Pam and Derek Everett want to express their gratitude to everyone that helped them after Derek suffered a medical emergency at home in Wick. Photo: Steve Robards SR2211163

Derek Everett, 86, was at home in Wick, with wife Pamela – on Wednesday, October 19 – when he suddenly felt dizzy.

“Next thing I know was lying on the floor,” Derek said. “I hit the fridge and knocked it back a few inches.

"I don’t remember anything else.”

Pam (left) said the treatment her husband received from ambulance and nursing staff was ‘marvellous’, adding: “I cannot praise them enough." Photo: Steve Robards SR2211163

Pamela called 999 before asking her next-door neighbour to help Derek into a comfortable position. Within 20 minutes, paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) arrived.

Derek, whose heart had stopped during the incident, said: “They gave me a couple of injections and said I had a heart block. They got my heart pumping again.”

Pamela said Derek was taken away in an ambulance, ‘where his heart stopped again’ – and then a third time on the way to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Derek spent three days in hospital after being rushed into theatre for a temporary pacemaker.

Derek is now at home recovering with a permanent pacemaker and he said ‘everything seems fine’.

On the people who saved his life, Derek said: “Everyone was wonderful. They don’t get the credit.

“They are absolutely wonderful. I can’t fault a thing they’ve done. They’re angels, all of them. I thank everybody involved.”

Pamela said all the treatment her husband received from ambulance and nursing staff was ‘marvellous’, adding: “I cannot praise them enough.

“There is so much angry talk of the NHS and the time ambulances take to get to patients, but I would like to thank them.

"If it wasn’t for our wonderful NHS I may not have my husband today.”

SECAmb said it was ‘delighted to hear’ that Derek is now recovering at home and ‘thank him and his wife for his kind words’.

A spokesperson added: “We are extremely proud of the care our staff provide day-in, day-out and of how hard each and every one of them work to respond to patients.

"We wish Mr Everett all the very best with his continuing recovery.”