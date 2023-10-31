Littlehampton RNLI needs you to take a December Dip to raise vital funds

​Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station’s December Dip is returning for a second year to raise vital funds for the lifesaving work of its volunteer crew.

It will take place on Saturday, December 16, at The Beach Café, on Sea Road, Littlehampton, from 10.30am. Participants will be encouraged to raise money for their local lifeboat station by braving a quick sea dip.

Last year, 158 participants took up the challenge, cheered on by friends and family. They were kept safe in the water by Littlehampton RNLI’s volunteer crew and trained lifeguards.

To take part, people can enter online at https://tinyurl.com/DecemberDip2023. The entry cost for is £7 for adults and £5 for under 18s. Children over the age of 12 are welcome to participate but must be accompanied by an adult.

Littlehampton RNLI lifeboat crews look on as people took part in the December Dip last year. Picture: RNLI

After their dip, everyone will receive a hot drink, courtesy of The Beach Café. Spectators will be entertained by a brass band, and there will also be a stall selling RNLI gifts and goodies, including Littlehampton RNLI’s very special 2024 calendar.

Cian Mathews, chair of Littlehampton RNLI’s fundraising branch, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting our December Dip once again. Last year’s event was blessed by beautiful weather, a huge crowd and some very brave and generous dippers. The volunteer crew of Littlehampton RNLI go out in all weathers to save lives at sea, so a quick sea dip is a great way to thank them for keeping us all safe.”

For the second year running, the December Dip is sponsored by Expleo UK. An Expleo UK spokesperson said: "We are delighted to be sponsoring the Littlehampton RNLI December Dip again for 2023. We are honoured to be able to support the brave men and women of the RNLI in their selfless mission of saving lives at sea.”

The December Dip will be organised under strict safety measures, including logging each participant who enters and leaves the sea, safety boats, first aid, lifeguards and a full safety briefing. Littlehampton RNLI’s volunteer crew will also be on the shore and at sea, dependent on taskings.

Whatever your experience or ability, take a look at the RNLI’s helpful and comprehensive guide to open water swimming.

If you would like to sponsor a participant, or just donate to the event, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/rnli-littlehampton-dip-2023

Taking a dip in cold, open water can be exhilarating, but it’s not without risk. If you are planning a dip or swim in open water, always remember to:

- Be prepared. Check the weather and tides, choose your spot, go with a buddy, have the right equipment.

- If in doubt, don’t go out. No matter how much preparation you do, or how experienced you are, if a swim doesn’t feel right there is no shame in getting out of the water straight away, or not entering.

- Make sure you acclimatise to avoid cold water shock.

- Be seen. Wear a bright coloured swim hat and take a tow float.

- Stay within your depths.

Float to live.