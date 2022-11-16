Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station will hold its first-ever ‘December Dip’ this year to raise vital funds for the lifesaving work of its volunteer crew.

The event, which will take place on Saturday, December 10, is expected to become a regular festive event. Participants will be encouraged to raise money for their local lifeboat station by braving a quick sea dip in waters that average a bracing 11°C in December.

Hosted by The Beach café, on Sea Road, the event will start from 10.30am, with the first participants set to take the plunge from 11.30am. Each participant can enter in advance online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/littlehampton-rnli-december-dip-tickets-450459194577 for £5* and will be encouraged to raise sponsorship from friends and family – fancy dress is optional. Children over the age of 12 can participate but must be accompanied by an adult.

After their dip, everyone will receive a hot drink and will be entertained by a brass band. There will also be a stall selling RNLI gifts and goodies.

Cian Mathews, chair of Littlehampton RNLI’s fundraising branch, said: “While this is the first time Littlehampton RNLI have organised an event such as this, we do intend this will become an annual event. We hope it will be a fantastic community event which will become a mainstay of the festive period and will be enjoyed by the communities in Littlehampton and surrounding areas for many years to come.”

The December Dip will be organised under strict safety measures, including logging each participant who enters and leaves the sea, safety boats, first aid, lifeguards and a full safety briefing. Littlehampton RNLI’s volunteer crew will also be on the shore and at sea, dependent on taskings.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “Taking a dip in cold, open water can be exhilarating, but it’s not without risk. If you are planning a dip or swim in open water, always remember to:

“Be prepared. Check the weather and tides, choose your spot, go with a buddy, have the right equipment;

– If in doubt, don’t go out. No matter how much preparation you do, or how experienced you are, if a swim doesn’t feel right there is no shame in getting out of the water straight away, or not entering;

– Make sure you acclimatise to avoid cold water shock;

– Be seen. Wear a bright coloured swim hat and take a tow float;

– Stay within your depths;

– Float to live;

– Call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard in an emergency.

“Whatever your experience or ability, take a look at the RNLI’s helpful and comprehensive guide to open water swimming: https://rnli.org/safety/choose-your-activity/open-water-swimming.”

To find out more about December Dip, or to register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/littlehampton-rnli-december-dip-tickets-450459194577