Stormy weather has altered part of the coastline in West Sussex, with visitors warned to take extra care.

Arun District Council said recent stormy weather has altered the coastline at Climping and Atherington, ‘making ground unstable’.

A council spokesperson added: “Extra care should be taken when navigating these areas.”

The Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team has also issued a warning to the public.

Erosion has uncovered metal parts which can be sharp and wooden structures which pose a trip hazard at Climping.

"Take care if you are visiting the coast near Climping,” a social media post read.

"As well as unstable ground, the erosion has uncovered metal parts which can be sharp and wooden structures which pose a trip hazard.

“In a coastal emergency call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

According to the earthobservatory, barrier beaches and spits are ‘constantly raised up, shifted, and torn down’ by the ‘natural ebb and flow’ of waves, currents, winds, and tides.

The website noted: “Storms can reshape them abruptly and dramatically. Hooks form, inlets open and close, and beaches slowly march across their back bays and lagoons toward the mainland, as if seeking shelter from the full force of the ocean. This process allows them to naturally march upwards as sea levels rise.”

This comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for parts of South East England, including West Sussex, today (Tuesday, November 15).

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy rain may lead to some flooding and disruption to travel.

“Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer. Bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer.

