Littlehampton Sandcastle Competition cancelled amid weather warning

This year’s Littlehampton Sandcastle Competition has been cancelled after a yellow weather warning was issued.

The annual event was due to start at 10.30am today, Thursday, July 31, and would have seen competitors given an hour to create spectacular sandy sculptures.

But a Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy showers across Sussex has led to organisers to cancel the event.

Littlehampton Town Council said: “The safety of our visitors, contractors and team are of most importance, which is why we have made the tough decision to cancel the event.

“As you will be aware this event relies on the tide and having looked at options, there are no other suitable dates to hold the event in the coming weeks – we will back next year!

“We will be running free weekly events on the High Street every Wednesday of the Summer holidays, Screen on the Green returns on Saturday 16 August and Littlehampton Museum has free activities for families – visit our website for more information.”

The weather warning says the whole of the south east can expect thunder and heavy rain which may bring disruption from 10am until 9pm.

There could be torrential downpours in a few places with as much as 25 to 35mm of rain falling within an hour, and perhaps 60mm within two hours, the warning said. Frequent lightning and hail could be additional hazards.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”