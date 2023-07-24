Littlehampton sandcastle competition returns next month: Full details and how you can take part

​Littlehampton Town Council will run the free event on Tuesday, August 8, starting at 11am.

There is a chance of winning prizes by wowing the judges with your award-winning sand sculptures. The three age group categories to compete in are under 5s, over 5s and 10+. Those with the most incredible sandcastle creations will win prizes courtesy of local businesses and the event sponsor, Harbour Park.

Competitors can enter individually or in a group within their age category. Creations can only be made using natural resources and no polluting materials such as plastic and glitter.

Last year's Littlehampton sandcastle competiton. Picture: Littlehampton Town Council

A council spokesman said: “Bring down your buckets and spades and join us on in front of the Stage by the Sea before the competition commences at 11am. Register to receive a free bucket, however, make sure to arrive early as buckets are given on a first-come, first-serve basis!”

Speaking about the family-fun event Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Sean Lee, said: “The seafront is one of the town’s biggest assets and Each Beach is perfect for seaside fun like the annual sandcastle competition. It’s always fantastic to see families working together to build imaginative sculptures and sandcastles. There is always a huge turnout for this event, and we are all excited to see what the competition will bring and who the winners will be!”